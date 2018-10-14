Woman, dubbed ‘Cornerstore Caroline,’ falsely accuses 9-year-old boy of sexual assault

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC/CNN) - The commotion outside of a Flatbush bodega Wednesday evening quickly drew a crowd.
Teresa Klein, now known as "Cornerstore Caroline" on the internet, loudly accused a 9-year-old boy of grabbing her behind.
"I was just sexually assaulted by a child," Klein could be heard yelling.
In what has since become a viral video on social media, Klein allegedly told a 9-1-1 dispatcher she needed police immediately, prompting gut-wrenching cries from the boy and his younger sister.
Jason Littlejohn, who lives next door, captured the entire exchange that followed on video and said police never came. He now questions if Klein ever made a call and if she understands the gravity of her accusations.
"She basically said, ‘I'm calling the cops on you.’” Littlejohn explained. “She didn't say the mom or anybody else. She said, ‘I'm calling the cops on you.’ And that poor little boy, man, wherever he is, whoever he is, hopefully there is millions of people that definitely want to help him out."
Meanwhile, Klein returned to the bodega Friday and watched the surveillance video from inside the store.
The footage clearly showed the boy's hands in plain sight, and it was his book-bag that grazed her.
"I was wrong,” Klein admitted. “Young man, I don’t know your name, but I’m sorry.”
Klein claims since the incident, she’s received an overwhelming amount of phone calls and threats and now she can’t walk the streets of Flatbush without fear.
She also claims the boy's mother threatened her life and she would like to pursue charges against her.
