Advance In-Person Voting locations in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Advance in-person voting for the November General Election begins on Monday, Oct. 15 in Chatham County.
The hours and locations for Advance In-Person Voting are as follows:
- Oct. 15 – Oct. 26: Chatham County Board of Registrars, Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E:
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday Voting – Oct. 27: Chatham County Board of Registrars Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sunday Voting - Oct. 28: Chatham County Board of Registrars, Main Office 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Oct. 29 – Nov. 2: Chatham County Board of Registrars, Main Office 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Additional Voting Locations and Times – Oct. 29, 2018 – Nov. 2, 2018 ONLY:
- Civic Center, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Islands Library. 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Drive, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Southwest Library, 14097 Abercorn Street, Monday - Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The last day for Advance In-Person Voting is Friday, Nov. 2.
Questions should be directed to the Chatham County Voter Registration office via e-mail at voter@chathamcounty.org or via telephone at (912) 790-1520.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.