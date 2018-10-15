Blade found taped to woman’s door handle at Tanger Outlets, report says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman is using social media to warn others after a frightening discovery in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets on North Kings Highway.
When she returned to her vehicle Saturday after shopping with her daughter, she realized a razor blade was taped to the driver-side door handle, the victim tells WMBF News.
“I was scared and the first thing I noticed was my daughter had opened her door and jumped in the car. I went around and checked her and all the doors to make sure she didn’t get cut,” the victim told WMBF News.
The woman received a small cut on her ring finger, according to the report by Horry County Police. She credits her keychain with preventing all her fingers from being cut by the blade.
The incident happened in the "F" parking lot, which is near Old Navy. There aren’t video surveillance cameras in the lot, the report states, so police do not have a suspect description at this time.
HCPD took to Twitter to warn those in the area of the incident:
Since posting a photo of the blade on Facebook Saturday night, the victim’s story received more than 5,490 shares and more than 200 comments.
“I’m just trying to get people to be aware of their surroundings so this doesn’t happen to them and hopefully Tanger will put cameras up to help catch people harming others,” the victim said in a Facebook message to WMBF News.
The Horry County Police Department tells WMBF News there weren’t any additional reports of razors taped to other vehicles.
Tanger Outlets is cooperating fully with the Horry County Police Department on its investigation, said Julie Sluss, the General Manager of the Hwy. 17 location. The safety of customers is always the number one priority, Sluss added.
