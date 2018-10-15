City holding series of town hall meeting on Savannah Arena, SPLOST 7 projects

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah city council members will hold several town hall meetings this week to get the public’s input on a couple of projects.
Plans are in the works for a new arena, and council members want to know what area residents would like to see when it comes to the multi-million-dollar project.
These town hall meetings were originally scheduled to begin last week. However, they had to be postponed due to Hurricane Michael.
Now, the meeting have been rescheduled for this week and will focus primarily on the upcoming Savannah Arena Project and possible SPLOST 7 projects.
When it comes to the new arena, council members want to know what citizens would like to see when it comes to the new building. The designers are interested in hearing from those who plan on attending events there in the future. For example, what kind of food you’d like to see offered during shows and concerts, and what kind of seating you’d prefer? These are all important factors when it comes to the overall experience, and council members want to know what the community prefers.
The first public meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 15. This meeting is for District 2 with Alderman Bill Durrence and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside the Savannah Civic Center ballroom.
Other meetings this week will be held as follows:
- District 4 Alderman Julian Miller Town Hall Meeting - Tuesday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Temple Chapel, 5625 Waters Avenue.
- District 1 Alderman Van Johnson Town Hall Meeting - Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Temple of Glory Community Church Sanctuary, 1105 Stiles Avenue.
For additional information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.