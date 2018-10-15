Corrections officer hurt after fight at youth detention center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A corrections officer was sent to the hospital after a fight among several inmates at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center Monday.
The Department of Juvenile Justice said the fight started around 10:30 a.m., and several corrections officers had to break it up.
DJJ Communications Director Glenn Allen said he didn’t know how many youth inmates or guards were involved.
Chatham Emergency Services said it sent four ambulances and three command staff members to the youth detention center and brought one corrections officer to the hospital. Allen said that guard slipped on a wet floor as she was removing an inmate from the fight and hurt her knee. He said she was the only person hurt in the situation.
Allen said around noon Monday everything at the youth detention center was back to normal.
