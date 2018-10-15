Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-15-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure continues over the area today. A cold front will eventually make it’s way through the area by early Wednesday. Another stronger cold front moves in late Saturday. Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs 85-90. Tonight we’ll keep a slight chance for a shower, lows 70-73. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-91. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a 10% chance for showers and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The tropics are pretty quiet with only one area off Central America to watch. The National Hurricane Center has a 40% chance for development within the next 5 days. Computer models currently bring whatever develops into Centeral America and is not a threat to the US at this time.