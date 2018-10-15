FBI warns of Savannah area phone scam

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a warning Monday to Savannah area residents about phone scammers impersonating FBI agents.
The agency said it had received several complaints about the scam.
“Though there are many variations of this scam, the caller in this particular one claims to be an FBI agent and tells the individual to call a telephone number in reference to a tax fraud case against the individual or a warrant will be issued for their arrest,” the agency said in a release.
The FBI released the following tips that can help individuals avoid being taken advantage of:
• Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls
• Never give money or personal information to someone you don’t know
• Trust your instincts. If it sounds suspicious, hang up
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this scam should report it to local law enforcement, as well as submit the information to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.