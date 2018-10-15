Frogwarts Express makes stop at Georgia State Railroad Museum

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It was a magical day for Harry Potter fans on Sunday!
The Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s museum transformed into “Frogwarts” on Sunday. There were classes on wand making, potions, defense against the dark arts and even Quidditch.
Everyone got a chance to take a ride on the steam locomotive that was named the Frogwarts Express just for the event. Leopold’s served up some Harry Potter inspired sweet treats.
Children were able to learn about trains and some of Savannah’s history as well.
“It brings a whole new element to our site," said educational specialist Sara Hempen. "We have so many historic buildings that are so beautiful and things that go on here. We have the opportunity to make it magical.”
If you missed out on the fun, don’t worry! The event is put on once a year. Or you could always just use a time turner...
