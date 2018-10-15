Good News: WTOC chips in to largest AMBUCS fundraiser for differently abled individuals

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The AMBUCS Bowlapalooza is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization that supports the needs of differently abled individuals in the Coastal Empire.
The popular and productive Bowlapalooza pairs bowlers from the AMBUCS' special needs bowling league with members of the local business community to raise money to support the organization’s causes.
Kevin Sheehan, Ambucs' national president, said the organization has raised more than half a million dollars in seven years.
“It’s going to help continue to fund our bowling league and allow us to do more things there, increase the scholarships we give out locally, help fund more AmTrykes in the community and it’s going to help us reach out to some other organizations in the community that have a similar mission to us,” Sheehan said.
WTOC’s Amanda LaBrot raised more than $4,000 for the event.
“Personally, I exceeded our fundraising goal, which was really exciting for me because I’ve never done anything like this in Savannah, and it’s such a philanthropic community that being able to be a part of that was really fun for the first time,” LaBrot said.
T.J. Hollis -- of Lee, Hollis and Back Attorneys at Law -- raised more than $13,000, the largest amount in this year’s fundraiser.
