Man arrested, charged with murder after being spotted with vehicle of missing person

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after he was seen near the vehicle of a missing person.
At about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, officers responded to the 1200 block of Elliott Street after someone spotted a vehicle belonging to William “Billy” Long, 82, who had recently been reported missing.
Tony Locklear, 56, was located near the vehicle and was taken in for questioning.
During the investigation, a body was found in the area of East Lathrop Avenue and Bay Street. The body was identified as Long.
Locklear has been taken to the Chatham County Detention Center and has been charged with murder.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police detective tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
