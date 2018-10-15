Man said to be Jamaican lottery scam kingpin gets 6 years

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department in Bismarck, N.D. shows Lavrick Willocks, of Jamaica. Willocks, the mastermind of a a Jamaican lottery scam that defrauded at least 95 of mostly elderly Americans out of millions of dollars, was sentenced Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in federal court in Bismarck, N.D., to six years in federal prison. (Burleigh County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)