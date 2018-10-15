Something For Everyone This Week!

Changeable weather is expected through the upcoming work-week. There will be – truly – something for everyone!
Today begins with pleasant temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. Under a mostly clear sky, some patchy dense fog may develop; persisting through 8 a.m. Widespread issues remain unlikely, but you may have brief reductions in visibility on your drive in.
Under just a few clouds, temperatures warm through the 70s and into the lower 80s by early afternoon. Humidity is forecast to bit more noticeable than yesterday. So, it will certainly “feel” warm.
High temperatures peak in the upper 80s, to around 90°, today.
Most remain dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out; particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.
Warm, muggy weather persists through Wednesday along with the chance of a shower or thundershower. A cold front sweeps through late Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday are forecast to be the coolest days of the work-week. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to remain in the 70s.
A warming trend takes-place Saturday ahead of another, potentially stronger, cold front that moves through late Saturday or early Sunday. The coolest air so far this fall may filter in behind the front.
The active weather pattern across the U.S. continues into the following work-week. We’ll keep you updated and help you plan around any rain this week. Current radar, hour by hour forecasts can be found on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter