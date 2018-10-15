Statesboro groups team up to help Hurricane Michael victims

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Several Statesboro groups have teamed up to aid Hurricane Michael victims in Georgia.
Volunteers from various organizations bagged can foods to help the needy, especially those who have lost power and, therefore, food. Christian Social Ministries is working with Bulloch Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD), a group of local non-profit agencies to collect supplies to deliver to southwest Georgia, which is under an emergency declaration.
“There have just been instances of some communities getting tons and tons of help and some communities getting no help,” said DeWayne Grice with Bulloch VOAD. “So we’re trying to facilitate to make sure the entire area down there has some sort of assistance coming to them as rapidly as possible.”
Two other local groups, Fostering Bulloch and Broken Shackles Ranch, worked Sunday in southwest Georgia to help clear debris and sever meals to victims.
Bulloch VOAD can be reached by phone at (912) 489-8547 or email at info@bullochcountyvoad.org.
