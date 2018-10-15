Thieves rob Bloomingdale convenience store at gunpoint

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are looking for two men who robbed the County Corner Store Sunday night at gunpoint.
Store manager Raj Patel said two men came into the store with guns around 8 p.m. as he was closing. One had a pistol and demanded money.
“He pointed the gun from there to here on my chest, and he said, ‘Give me the money. Give me the money,’” Patel said.
Patel told the robber he’d have to move to the register to give the him the cash, and when he opened the drawer, the thief threw it to the ground.
Patel said the second man had a shotgun, stayed near the door and made sure they couldn’t be identified before they left.
“Shot right over here at my camera,” he said. “Right over here on my camera and left. That’s it.”
Patel said the thieves got away with about $350, and everything happened in just a few seconds. Still, he said he wasn’t scared and just tried to stay calm.
“I felt normal,” he said. “I knew there was going to be help, and I didn’t want to aggravate them because both of them had a gun. I just stayed like this and gave the money and let them go.”
He said someone tried to rob him with a knife about five years ago, but that’s the only other time something like this happened.
Patel said store security cameras weren’t able to capture video of the two men even before one shot at a his camera, and Chatham County Police said officers don’t have a detailed description of either. The department said it is still investigating.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.