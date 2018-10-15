Two cold front ahead this week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Overnight, patchy fog will develop with morning lows near 70 degrees along the coast and upper 60s inland. Above average warmth continues Monday with highs in the mid-80s and only a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or two. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs near 90 along with a few isolated afternoon showers. Wednesday will be warm as well, but a front will be moving across the area by the evening. This brings in another chance for rain, but coverage of rain is only at about 30 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cooler air will filter in behind Wednesday’s front, with lows back in the mid-60s Thursday morning and highs only in the mid-70s. Friday morning will be even cooler, with temperatures near 60 degrees. Another cold front will likely move in this coming Saturday, increasing our rain chances and bringing in even cooler air behind it. Temperatures could fall to the low to mid 50s to kick off NEXT work week (October 22nd). As for the tropics, there are not concerns for the United States over the next five days. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.