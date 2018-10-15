United Airlines to fly from Hilton Head Island Airport

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Airport announced Monday that United Airlines will soon fly to and from the island.
Starting in Spring 2019, United Airlines will provide seasonal flights to airports in Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City.
“This is big news for Hilton Head Island Airport and for the island itself,” said Jon Rembold, the director of the Hilton Head Island Airport. “There’s just more options now, and we’ve proven the regional jet service is reliable and the customers like it, so having United here will be fantastic for the island.”
One of United Airlines' competitors, American Airlines. began jet service to Hilton Head Island back in July.
