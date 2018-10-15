US stocks shake off early losses; trading remains wobbly

NEW YORK (AP) — Trading on Wall Street remains uneven Monday as U.S. stocks head slightly higher after some sharp early losses. Technology companies continue to slump, but high-dividend stocks like household goods makers and real estate companies are gaining ground. The S&P 500 and other major U.S. indexes are coming off their worst week since late March as investors worry about rising interest rates and trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Bank of America dropped after it reported disappointing growth in loans.