Bluffton PD looking for new officers

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - If you have any interest in being a police officer, there may be an opportunity for you.
The Bluffton Police Department is looking for their next batch of officers. The department is looking to hire for at least five open officer positions. We recently spoke with the new chief who has big plans regarding the hiring process. Chief Chris Chapmond says he wants to revamp the way they hire in Bluffton. The town is growing at a rapid pace, meaning the department might not be too far behind it.
There are some basic requirements. You must be 21 years of age and a U.S. citizen, You also need a high school diploma or GED and a South Carolina driver’s license.
If you’re interested, there is an open house on Dec. 3 at the department.
“The pool of applicants has been reduced for whatever reason that might be, but some of the things we’re going to do in the very near future, you’re going to see us roll out a huge recruitment plan,” Chief Chapmond said. “We’re going to recreate our hiring process to bring in the best possible applicants we can.”
They’ll take applicants until Dec. 7. From there, applicants who move on will be invited to a hiring evaluation day a week later for a written test and agility test. Click here for more information.
