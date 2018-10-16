Consider This: Is the googly eye incident worthy of police investigation?

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - All eyes are on Savannah after a crime of historic proportion.
Since late last week, the city of Savannah as well as the Savannah Police Department have been on the lookout for whomever gave the city’s Nathanael Greene statue a new outlook.
It seems someone hopped the fence surrounding the statue in Johnson Square and placed a set of googly eyes on the Revolutionary War General.
Since the city’s post, the picture of has gone completely viral making national news, most finding the humor in the prank, but the city says it’s no laughing matter.
In the post last week, the city said that this may look funny, but harming historic monuments and public property is a crime.
Police tell us far they don’t have any suspects, nor a motive.
Consider this: While in no way do I condone vandalism, nor should it ever be tolerated, this harmless prank hardly seems worthy of a full board police investigation, nor the time or effort the city seems to be placing on finding the Googly Eye Bandit. The eyes were easily removed, and, frankly, by going public with this, they’re probably only inviting more copycat events.
Sometimes the best response is no response and the city and police should just turn a blind eye to the googly eyes, but it seems they’re intent on the principle of an eye for an eye.
