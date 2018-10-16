’Dangerous’ flooding in Central Texas prompts officials to warn people to seek high ground

(RNN) - The Llano River in Central Texas has risen to more than 38 feet, and emergency management officials are telling people in low-lying areas to evacuate.
The Llano County Office of Emergency Management also warns residents to stop trying to drive around barricades.
Llano, TX, is located about 65 miles northwest of Austin, and the National Weather Service says the river there will crest Tuesday, close to record levels.
Some homes in low-lying areas are already flooded, and is overtaking some bridges. Area schools canceled classes for the day.
One woman posted on local media that she had driven to work over a bridge spanning the Llano River in Kingsland three hours before waters swallowed it.
The river is expected to crest at near 41 feet, which is 18 feet above major flood stage, the Associated Press reports. It’s not expected to drop below major flood stage until Wednesday.
Four people were swept away along the South Llano River in Junction, TX, last week. The bodies of three people were recovered and one person is still missing.
The area is also dealing with record-low temperature, dropping about 40 degrees in one week - from the 90 degrees to the 40′s.
Another wave of rain is expected to hit the area later this week, battering an already soaked Central Texas.
