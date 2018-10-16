Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-16-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front to our north today will pass through the area Wednesday. High pressure returns Thursday and Friday before a second cold front pushes through Saturday night. Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-93. Partly cloudy overnight with a 10% chance for showers, low 71-76. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-89. Cooler air begins to arrive Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will be our best chance for showers and storms but it does not look to be a wash out, highs 82-85. Much cooler air arrives Sunday into Monday. In the tropics we are still watching Invest 94L along the Honduras coast. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 40% chance for development in the next five days. If anything develops it is forecast to head into Mexico.