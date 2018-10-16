Don’t Be a Victim: False relief calls

Relief efforts continue throughout the Panhandle and in Southwest Georgia as many organizations are trying to get things back to normal, but with disasters come the other element - those taking advantage of the storm for a scam. While the recovery efforts roll on, there are looking to take advantage of the urgency of the situation, and taking advantage of those willing to help. Scammers usually try to target you in three ways - by phone, email or text. Look for the warning signs.