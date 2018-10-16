GBI investigating death in Bacon County

BACON COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Alma police officers responded to the area of 504 E. 8th Street Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. after a neighbor reported shots fired in the area.
When police got there, they found 24-year-old Sabron Markez Mosby suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Bacon County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah for an autopsy.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the death of Sabron Mosby is asked to contact the Alma PD at 912.632.8751 or the GBI office in Douglas at 912.389.4103.
