Good News: St. Andrew’s 6th Grader publishes book

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - All elementary school students have writing assignments, but they don’t all jump into them the way young Darrell Bryant did.
In today’s Good News, Tim Guidera introduces us to the St. Andrew’s 6th Grader who turned an essay into a published book.
The words came easily for Darrell Bryant, and so did a step that many much older writers find difficult to ever achieve.
“I just wanted to think about writing something about something that happens daily,” Bryant said.
What started as a creative writing assignment in Mrs. Young’s English class at St. Andrew’s School last year, has turned into “The Flower Nerd,” a book the 11-year-old published this summer.
The anti-bullying story is about a young girl who is getting picked on at school. It’s based on something he saw on TV, not at St. Andrew’s.
“She’s getting picked on, not really physically, but by words. She keeps ignoring it, but truly inside she’s sad about it,” Bryant said.
Darrell’s mother encouraged him to develop the story into a book and helped him publish it, but his teacher saw the promise in his original draft.
“All of his creative pieces this year have just been wonderful. He uses really vivid, descriptive language, has a great knack for voice and capturing the voice of characters, and that’s tough to do at any age, let alone a sixth grader,” his teacher said.
So, Darrell being published already isn’t all that surprising.
“We talk about a lot with our students going above and beyond. That’s a big phrase that we try to use with them a lot and that’s just the epitome of going above and beyond of taking this assignment that he already did a great job on and using that as inspiration for something that he came up with all by himself,” the teacher said.
While The Flower Nerd has a happy ending, it also has an important lesson for readers when the bullies ultimately befriend the lead character.
“It will teach them to care about others and treat others the way they want to be treated, which is the golden rule,” Darrell said.
Darrell has already started working on a sequel to The Flower Nerd, and is also writing a third book on a different subject.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.