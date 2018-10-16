Log truck overturned on Dean Forest Rd at US Hwy 80 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A log truck has overturned on Dean Forest Road at U.S. Hwy 80 in Savannah.
Savannah Police and Garden City Police were dispatched to the crash just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. The semi-truck rolled over at the intersection of Dean Forest and Hwy 80 spilling logs onto the roadway.
Right now, Dean Forest is reportedly down to one lane in both directions as well as Hwy 80. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays until the crash can be cleared.
We'll continue to monitor road conditions and keep you updated on air and online.
