3 men charged with contributing to delinquency of minors in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON CO., SC (WTOC) - Three men have been arrested for contributing to the delinquency of minors and other charges in Hampton County.
Officials say 28-year-old Raheem Lashawn Bowman, 30-year-old Brandon Michael Mills, and 19-year-old Benjamin David Nix are all facing multiple charges.
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office says the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office told them the three subjects had picked up two female juveniles in the county. It was reported that at least one of the suspects had contact with at least one of the victims through social media. The subjects arranged to pick the victims up and traveled to multiple jurisdictions.
While in Hampton County, the Sheriff’s Office says all three subjects committed criminal acts in the presence of the two girls.
