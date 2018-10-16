Movie filming to impact downtown traffic Tuesday through Saturday

The city of Savannah will close Whitaker Street from Charlton Street to Taylor Street in downtown Savannah from tomorrow at 10 a.m. to Saturday to accommodate movie filming. (Source: City of Savannah)
October 15, 2018 at 9:31 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 9:31 PM

The city will not close Charlton or Taylor streets.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will serve as the detour Whitaker’s closure. The city suggests motorists use Price Street and the Truman Parkway to exit downtown.

The following list is a schedule of the Whitaker Street closure:

Tuesday, Oct. 16

• Closed from 10 a.m. to Noon.

• Closed intermittently from Noon to 7 p.m.

• Closed from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

• Closed intermittently from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Closed from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 18

Thursday, Oct. 18

• Closed intermittently from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, October 19

Friday, Oct. 19

• Closed intermittently from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Closed from 7 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Oct. 20

• Closed from midnight to noon

Several roads will be closed and downtown traffic will be impacted beginning tomorrow to accommodate movie filming. (Source: City of Savannah)
The city will also close Jones Street from Jefferson Street to Drayton Street tomorrow at 10 a.m. until Saturday. Motorists will not be able to cross Jones Street on Tattnall Street, Barnard Street or Bull Street during the closure.

Pedestrians will be able to cross the closed roads intermittently. The road closures will also appear on the WAZE traffic application.

