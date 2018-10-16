Near-Record Warmth Through Wednesday

Summer-like weather is in-store for the next 36 hours, or so, across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!
Tuesday begins warmer than Monday, with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. The mildest conditions are felt along the immediate coastline. Areas of fog, and patchy dense fog, are in the first alert forecast through 8 a.m.
By mid-morning, fog will be long-gone and we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky. Temps are forecast to near 80° across the area by 10 a.m.; mid to upper 80s at noon.
High temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Savannah’s record high temperature is 90° (most recently set in 1941). The Savannah/Hilton Head Int’l Airport may tie, or break, that record this afternoon.
Some humidity adds to today’s sultry feel.
Isolated showers and thundershowers are forecast to develop this afternoon and early evening. Coverage of rain remains quite spotty; only a few neighborhoods get soaked. Keep wet weather alerts on in the WTOC Weather App if you have outdoor plans today - just in case.
Similar weather conditions persist through Wednesday evening; warm, with isolated rain.
A strong cold front sweeps through Wednesday evening or overnight. Much cooler, and somewhat drier feeling, air filters in Thursday and Friday!
Have a great day,
Cutter