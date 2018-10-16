Possible record highs Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -We’ll remain dry overnight, but patchy fog will develop just in time for our morning commute.Temperatures will be well above average throughout the day, starting with lows near 70 degrees and afternoon highs near 90. At 90 degrees, Savannah would tie a record high set back in 1941. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week since a cold front will move in on Wednesday, brining with it the chance for rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. More folks miss out on rain than will see it, but it’s still out best chance over the next few days.