Possible record highs Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -We’ll remain dry overnight, but patchy fog will develop just in time for our morning commute.Temperatures will be well above average throughout the day, starting with lows near 70 degrees and afternoon highs near 90. At 90 degrees, Savannah would tie a record high set back in 1941. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week since a cold front will move in on Wednesday, brining with it the chance for rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. More folks miss out on rain than will see it, but it’s still out best chance over the next few days.
Thursday will be noticeably cooler with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 70s. This would break a stretch of nearly 170 consecutive days of reaching at least 80°F in Savannah.
Friday morning will be even cooler with widespread morning lows in the upper 50s. Another front moves in on Saturday, bringing in the best chance of rain for the next week. Sunday will be much drier, followed by the coolest air of the season (so far) Monday morning when some areas could drop down into the upper 40s.
As for the tropics, there are no threats to the United states within the next five days.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
