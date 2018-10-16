President Trump visits GA to view Hurricane Michael’s impact

"It was brutal. They haven't seen anything like it, and possibly, there hasn't been anything like it. The winds are almost 200 miles an hour. Just wiped houses away. The foundations, everything, gone. So, we saw some areas that were hard to believe, actually. Actually, hard to believe. But the people are incredible in Florida, in Georgia, in Alabama. And you know, North Carolina, South Carolina went through a lot two weeks ago and they got a little bit of the remnants of this one on top of it,” President Trump said.