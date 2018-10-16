President Trump visits GA to view Hurricane Michael’s impact

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WTOC) - The president and first lady visited areas in Georgia hit hard by Hurricane Florence on Monday.
President Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, landed at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA.
No comments were made, or questions entertained once off the plane.
After spending a portion of the weekend at campaigning activities ahead of the midterm election, Monday was all about checking on areas in need of disaster relief.
The president and first lady stopped in Florida earlier Monday, and then toured areas hit hard by hurricane Michael in Georgia.
Riding along on the tour was Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Last Friday, Gov. Deal's office made the request for federal disaster relief, and the White House granted that for 31 Georgia counties.
President Trump talked about the damage he's seen touring areas affected by Michael.
"It was brutal. They haven't seen anything like it, and possibly, there hasn't been anything like it. The winds are almost 200 miles an hour. Just wiped houses away. The foundations, everything, gone. So, we saw some areas that were hard to believe, actually. Actually, hard to believe. But the people are incredible in Florida, in Georgia, in Alabama. And you know, North Carolina, South Carolina went through a lot two weeks ago and they got a little bit of the remnants of this one on top of it,” President Trump said.
The federal aid is available to 31 counties. In six counties, residents will be eligible for individual assistance.
