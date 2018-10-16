Rep. Carter, challenger Ring to debate at open forum in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For the first time, both congressional candidates for District 1 are squaring off in Savannah.
Republican Buddy Carter and Democrat Lisa Ring will be at the Savannah Branch NAACP Political forum on Tuesday night.
District 1 includes most of Coastal Georgia, including Chatham County.
Other candidates on the ballot for the November general election will be at the forum as well.
The event will be held at the New Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church on Tennessee Avenue at 6 p.m.
The forum is open to the public.
