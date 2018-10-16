Richmond County boy reportedly dies of electrocution

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - A 12 year-old boy is dead in Richmond County after being being electrocuted, Monday night. Melquan Robinson was playing football at the Bernie Ward Community Center, when he ran off the field and into a chain-link fence.
According to the Coroner’s Office, a live wire was reportedly touching that fence. When Robinson made contact he was electrocuted.
He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Augusta where he was pronounced dead. Robinson’s body will be taken to the G-B-I lab for an autopsy Tuesday.
