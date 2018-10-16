Savannah Airbnb’s open doors to hurricane victims free of charge

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thousands of Airbnb’s are opening their doors to victims of Hurricane Michael at no cost. Several of those homes happen to be in Savannah.
The idea to help hurricane victims began in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, and has since grown into a global disaster response initiative. Those still in need of shelter can register online, and homeowners can still list their residences on the house.
While visiting their son from the United Kingdom, John and Julie Clarke, watched Hurricane Michael tear through the Florida panhandle and up through Georgia from their son’s television in Atlanta. They feel the Airbnb initiative truly speaks for the states, especially in such a time as this.
“They’ve opened up now for victims of the hurricane. Well that’s a brilliant idea isn’t it?” Clarke said. “People are in need. And if you can offer some help to people in need, then that’s all well and good.”
Although the Clarke’s are paying for their stay in Savannah, they’re amazed by the selflessness of these homeowners.
“It is a home from home. When you go Airbnb, it’s not like staying in a hotel. It’s like having your own front door and being able to walk in. And I’m sure that the people from the hurricane will appreciate that,” Clarke said.
According to FEMA, property damage from Michael is estimated to be in the billions.
The activation program runs until Oct. 29. It’s open to folks in the entire state of Georgia and South Carolina.
