Stacey Abrams to visit the Coastal Empire during early voting tour

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams is hosting three early vote rallies in the Coastal Empire on Tuesday.
First, she'll be in Hinesville at the Stafford Pavilion at 3 p.m.
At 6 p.m., she'll host a rally at Statesboro's Georgia Southern campus in the Carroll Building.
Then at 8 p.m., she'll make a stop at the Gazebo on the campus of Savannah State.
Abrams is facing off against Republican nominee and Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the general election.
Kemp has no campaign events scheduled Tuesday. But his office is collecting supplies for Hurricane Michael victims.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.