State softball playoffs 2nd round matchups set

Several area teams will play for state championship tournament spots

(Source: GHSA)
By Jake Wallace | October 15, 2018 at 11:44 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 11:44 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The second round of the state softball playoffs kicks off Tuesday across Georgia, and the southeast part of the state will be well-represented. Here are the matchups featuring area teams.

Class AAAAAA:

Houston Co. at Effingham Co.- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)

Class AAAAA:

Harris Co. at South Effingham- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)

Statesboro at Bainbridge- Thursday at 2:00 (DH)

Class AAA:

Cook at Pierce Co.- Wednesday at 5:00 (DH)

Long Co. at Worth Co.- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)

Appling Co. at Rutland- Thursday at 4:30 (DH)

Class AA:

Berrien at Jeff Davis- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)

Vidalia at Fitzgerald- Thursday at 4:00 (DH)

Class A-Public:

Trion at Emanuel Co. Institute- Thursday at 4:00 (DH)

Class A-Private:

Mt. Paran at Calvary Day- Wednesday at 2:00 (DH)

The winner of each Best-of-3 series will advance to the state championship tournament in Columbus beginning October 25.

