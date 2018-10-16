State softball playoffs 2nd round matchups set

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The second round of the state softball playoffs kicks off Tuesday across Georgia, and the southeast part of the state will be well-represented. Here are the matchups featuring area teams.
Class AAAAAA:
Houston Co. at Effingham Co.- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)
Class AAAAA:
Harris Co. at South Effingham- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)
Statesboro at Bainbridge- Thursday at 2:00 (DH)
Class AAA:
Cook at Pierce Co.- Wednesday at 5:00 (DH)
Long Co. at Worth Co.- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)
Appling Co. at Rutland- Thursday at 4:30 (DH)
Class AA:
Berrien at Jeff Davis- Wednesday at 4:00 (DH)
Vidalia at Fitzgerald- Thursday at 4:00 (DH)
Class A-Public:
Trion at Emanuel Co. Institute- Thursday at 4:00 (DH)
Class A-Private:
Mt. Paran at Calvary Day- Wednesday at 2:00 (DH)
The winner of each Best-of-3 series will advance to the state championship tournament in Columbus beginning October 25.
