Vice President Pence speaks at Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The eyes of American agriculture focus on Georgia this week during one of its largest gatherings. However, many Georgia farmers lost everything from Hurricane Michael just last week.
This year’s Sunbelt Expo proved to be as historic as it was hot, with surprise guest, Vice President Mike Pence.
“We will rebuild these crops and these communities,” Vice President Pence said, “We will restore Southwest Georgia. We will restore the Sunbelt region.”
Vice President Pence talked about the devastation suffered in this area and in the region’s agriculture and pledged the federal agencies, led by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, would help in every way possible. His visit showed the importance of the Sunbelt Expo as a national summit for agriculture. Others echoed that message.
“Farmers are resilient and the agriculture complex is dedicated to know their mission is to feed...”
First day attendance might have been down due to the hurricane, but Expo leaders felt it their duty to hold the show and give farmers something to focus on instead of their losses and a glimpse into the future of agriculture.
The Expo draws more than 100,000 people over its three days and continues Wednesday.
