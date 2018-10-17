AP Explains: Why Congo's latest Ebola outbreak is worrying

Multiple rebel groups are active in Congo's far northeast and they have killed hundreds of people in recent years. Attacks in Beni, the center of Ebola containment efforts, have led to a traumatized population that can be wary of outsiders. A "dead city" strike in Beni to protest one attack forced Ebola work to be suspended for a few days, with worrying results. Congo's health ministry says the crucial work of finding and monitoring suspected contacts of Ebola victims is lower in Beni than elsewhere, increasing the risk of the virus spreading unnoticed.