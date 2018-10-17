Ardsley Park neighbors meet with officers to talk crime

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Ardsley Park hosted its night out against crime with Savannah Police Officers Wednesday, and community leaders say with several shots fired cases in the last month, the opportunity couldn’t come at a better time.
"We have seen a rash of violent crime hit the neighborhood that is out of the ordinary, so we're looking forward to addressing that tonight with our police officers,” said Nick Palumbo, president of the Ardsley Park Neighborhood Association. “Then to show them that as a community, we stand with them. We're here to work together with them. to help bring these violent crimes to an end."
Ardsley Park is in Savannah Police’s Central Precinct. According to crime statistics from the department, violent crimes and property crimes are down compared to this time last year, but in the last month street robberies and aggravated assaults with guns increased.
Not only did they increase, but the central precinct saw more aggravated assaults with guns in the last 28 days than any other precinct with 10 and the second most street robberies with eight.
Cpl. Barry Lewis, the crime prevention officer for the central precinct, said he recognizes the recent uptick in shots fired calls in Ardsley Park.
“Some folks have been caught in crossfire from random events that have occurred,” he said. If people are chasing after people and they happen to wind up in your neighborhood, and that’s where they want to commit the violence or the criminal act, unfortunately, that’s where it occurs. It’s such a random thing.”
He and the department have been proactive to increase things like patrols and traffic stops to attempt to prevent those kind of crimes. Lewis said he’s seen more people talking on social media about seeing officers in the neighborhood lately.
“We’re getting out,” he said. “A lot more patrols. We’re using our cruising lights, so you see us more. We’re doing traffic stops, which is a big change, a big deal.”
While Lewis recognizes some of the recent shots fired incidents in Ardsley Park are hard to prevent, he says the solution to combat them is persistence.
“Persistence on doing actual patrol and persistence of the community to reach out to us if you’re seeing something suspicious, if you’re seeing something in the area before they even start the act, go ahead and give us a call,” Lewis said. “Let us get into the area. It comes with persistence.”
Palumbo hoped Wednesday’s meeting would be an opportunity to talk candidly about the problems and work collectively to create solutions.
“Just to acknowledge that crime does exist here and they need to address it, which they are very active in combatting it and hearing our concerns,” he said. “Just to remind them that we’re here to stand with them. We’re working together. This is one community, one savannah, and we’re here to take a stand against crime.”
