City of Savannah holding series of town hall meetings asking for public’s input

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The second of three City of Savannah Town Hall meetings asking for the public’s input was held Tuesday night.
The city is asking for suggestions for the new arena when it comes to things like food, seating, and other amenities in the multi-million dollar project. Council members, City Manager Rob Hernandez, and other city staff are also already planning for the possibility of SPLOST 7. It would simply be a renewal of SPLOST 6, which ends at the end of 2019.
“One of the most important things in District 4 is storm water drainage. It solved problems in Ardsley Park but stalled 12 years ago, and we’re trying to get it going again. It is very important to a large part of this district. The arena, of course, roads, bridges, we wouldn’t have been able to build without SPLOST," said Alderman Julian Miller, District 4, Savannah.
There will be another town hall meeting Wednesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. with District 1 Alderman Van Johnson at the Temple of Glory Community Church Sanctuary, located on Stiles Avenue.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.