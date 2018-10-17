Dave Turley’s Wednesday Forecast 10-17-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area tonight with high pressure building in through Friday. Another stronger cold front moves through Saturday night. High pressure builds in Sunday into next week with our coldest air of the season. Tonight we’ll keep a slight chance for a shower until 8pm. Skies will be partly cloudy with daybreak temps 62-68. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds highs only 71-77. A few clouds Thursday night with temps in the upper 50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and possible storms Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 70. Chilly air Sunday night with lows in the mid 40 to upper 40s. The tropics are all quiet now with no tropical development expected in the next 5 days.