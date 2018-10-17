Fall Weather Count-Down Is On

Only one more warm, muggy morning for a while –
Temperatures are in the 70s this morning, with islands being closest to 80° under a partly cloudy sky. While not perfectly clear, there will be plenty of sunshine this morning. Some patchy fog may occur through 8 a.m. before rapidly dissipating.
Temps warm, quickly, through the 80s mid to late morning under some clouds. Lunch time temperatures are forecast to be in the mid and upper 80s. Humidity remains elevated today.
High temps peak in the upper 80s to 90°, or so. Savannah’s record high temperature is 91°. We should stay JUST cooler than that. But, it’ll certainly feel like it’s hotter than 91°.
An isolated shower or thundershower is possible at nearly any time. That rain chance plummets to zero as drier air filters in tonight.
And, by tomorrow morning, fall returns! We’ll wake up to much cooler, drier conditions and breezy winds. Thursday and Friday will be spectacular days.
A brief warm-up ensues with a chance of showers Saturday ahead of the next strong cold front; set to arrive late Saturday.
Have a great day,
Cutter