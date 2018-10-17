Fed officials discussed hiking rates to 'restrictive' level

After last month's meeting, the Fed issued a forecast that predicted one more rate increase before year's end, three more in 2019 and a final one in in 2020. At that point, the policy rate would be 3.4 percent, according to the median of Fed officials' individual forecasts, above the 3 percent level that the central bank now pegs as its "neutral rate." The neutral rate is the point at which the Fed believes its policy would be neither boosting growth nor restricting it.