GBI, Alma PD investigate shooting death in Bacon County

ALMA, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Alma Police Department with a death investigation.
The GBI says a neighbor reported shots fired in the area of East 8th Street in Alma Monday night.
When police arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Sabron Mosby suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Bacon County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mosby’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Savannah for an autopsy.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact law enforcement right away.
