GDOT expected to give update Wednesday on I-16, I-95 widening project

Right now, I-16 and I-95 has simple cloverleaf interchanges. GDOT says they’ll add two new flyover ramps for drivers on I-16 West heading to I-95 South, and drivers on I-95 South exiting to I-16 East. The design also calls for expanding I-16 from four to six lanes starting at I-95 and ending at I-516 and adding new lighting. These projects are both on the state’s Major Mobility Improvement Project list, which means they are top priorities.