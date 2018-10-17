GDOT expected to give update Wednesday on I-16, I-95 widening project

JEKYLL ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will give an update this week on the I-16 and 1-95 project, which would add flyovers to the interchange.
On Wednesday, a committee meeting is scheduled to take place on Jekyll Island where the chief engineer on the project is expected to brief the board and provide project updates. He tells us the biggest update is they are hoping to finalize contracts with the developer and contractor by next week, so they can stay on track with the timeline.
Right now, I-16 and I-95 has simple cloverleaf interchanges. GDOT says they’ll add two new flyover ramps for drivers on I-16 West heading to I-95 South, and drivers on I-95 South exiting to I-16 East. The design also calls for expanding I-16 from four to six lanes starting at I-95 and ending at I-516 and adding new lighting. These projects are both on the state’s Major Mobility Improvement Project list, which means they are top priorities.
"I'm hoping to early next week that we will have definitely the signed contracts by next week like what was announced a month or so ago in regard to having a contractor that has been accepted so we are working very closely," said Ann Purcell, GDOT Board Chairman.
At the end of June, GDOT finished up their public feedback process on the project, will be presented at Wednesday’s meeting as well.
There is still work to be done before they break ground on the $320 million project. Originally, the anticipated timeline for construction to start was early 2019, so that would be in just a few months. Now, Purcell says we might not see dirt turning until fall of 2019.
