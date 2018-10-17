Good News: Cancer care event

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Memorial Health is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October by giving back.
It was sweets for survivors on Wednesday as Memorial’s Volunteer Services and Internal Spirit Committee delivered pink cupcakes to team members who are winning the fight with breast cancer. Memorial Health has more than 30 breast cancer survivors on its team who have been identified.
“They are not alone. They don’t have to go through anything here at Memorial or any type of illness alone without their team members,” said April Faulk-Mannings, Volunteer Coordinator, Memorial Health. “That’s what we’re all about - being a family, being a team, and breast cancer awareness is so dear to a lot of us and our team members, and we just want them to know we’re here for them.”
According to the American Cancer Society, thanks to improved treatment and earlier detection through screening and increased awareness, a woman’s risk of dying of breast cancer dropped 39 percent between the late 1980s and 2015 - translating into more than 300,000 lives saved.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.