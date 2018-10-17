One more warm day before fall returns!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated shows will continue moving northeast on this mild mid-October evening with temperatures in the 70s. Showers linger after midnight, with patchy dense fog developing. Because of the fog, you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school or work Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the roadways will be dry with temperatures in the mid-70s. Wednesday morning will be the warmest out of the next week with highs near 90 degrees. A cold front will through our area Wednesday, causing a slight chance for showers for the Lowcountry first, then pushing that slight rain chance south into the evening.