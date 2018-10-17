One more warm day before fall returns!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated shows will continue moving northeast on this mild mid-October evening with temperatures in the 70s. Showers linger after midnight, with patchy dense fog developing. Because of the fog, you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school or work Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the roadways will be dry with temperatures in the mid-70s. Wednesday morning will be the warmest out of the next week with highs near 90 degrees. A cold front will through our area Wednesday, causing a slight chance for showers for the Lowcountry first, then pushing that slight rain chance south into the evening.
Thursday morning will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning, with lows in the mid-60s. Our afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon, which would break a nearly 170-day streak of Savannah reaching at least 80 degrees. Friday morning will be even cooler with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Our next best chance of rain is on Saturday afternoon into the evening when another cold front moves across the area. This front will hold our high in the 70s Sunday into next week. The chilliest morning will be Monday, with most of us falling to the lower 50s, along with a few upper 40s!
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
