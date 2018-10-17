Savannah drug traffickers sentenced to prison after 2017 investigation busted dealers hiding cash in candy machines

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A United States district court judge sentenced two Savannah men to federal prison for a cross-country drug trafficking conspiracy.
Edward “Skip" Tyler, 42, and Ron Allen, 41, will serve 168 and 84 months in person respectively.
Tyler and Allen were found responsible for trafficking cocaine and marijuana in Savannah and the surrounding areas.
“As outlined in court records and in various hearings, marijuana sales were used to finance cocaine purchases, with cash proceeds hidden in candy machines and shipped to hubs in Atlanta and California,” the Department of Justice reported in a press release. “Co-conspirators in those areas shipped to Savannah via U.S. Mail and in vehicles with hidden compartments.”
Tyler and Allen’s sentencing came after a investigation in August 2017 that led to the the seizure of eight firearms, more than 200 pounds of marijuana, multiple kilograms of cocaine and hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A federal grand jury charged at least 20 defendants with drug trafficking offenses.
“Our office appreciates the opportunity to work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in getting these violent offenders off the streets of Savannah,” said District Attorney Meg Heap. “This case is just one example of how agency partnerships can be successful in using the full weight of the law to reduce crime in our community.”
The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT), the former Savannah-Chatham County Police Department and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office all aided federal agencies in the investigation.
“CNT takes great pride in dismantling drug organizations operating in Chatham Count," Director Everett Ragan said. "We equally appreciate our close working partnerships with state and federal counterparts. This operation should serve as a reminder to all drug dealers, large or small, that law enforcement and prosecutors will stand united to ensure our communities are safe.”
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.