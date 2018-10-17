SC professor helps with baby in classroom after student couldn’t find childcare

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia College professor is getting a lot of praise online after the school posted photos of her going above and beyond to help a student who needed to be in class on Wednesday.
The school posted Wednesday, saying the student had to be in attendance for a class presentation and could not find a sitter for her son. Her teacher, Amanda Stefanski, told her to bring her son to class.
The school posted: “Today a #CCofSC student couldn’t find childcare & needed to be in class for a presentation. She contacted her professor who encouraged her to bring her baby boy to class. Dr. Stefanski then offered to hold him the entire class so that her student could focus on her school work.”
One student tweeted her own photos, calling Stefanski “#bestcollegeprofesever.”
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.