Security company sued after alleged information leak

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dozens of social security numbers connected to work hours and rates of pay are at risk of being used by criminals because of the actions of a security firm supervisor.
Those are the allegations in a lawsuit filed by a Savannah law firm against G4S Secure Solutions, the company the Savannah College of Art and Design contracts for campus security.
This lawsuit does not name SCAD as a defendant, just the company they contract for security around their campus.
G4S Secure Solutions is the defendant,. If you see a SCAD security vehicle around town, you’ll see their logo on the back.
The lawsuit filed Monday by Tate Law Group on behalf of 39 employees of G4S alleges that a supervisor took confidential employee information like social security numbers, pay rates, and schedules home and scanned all that info into a personal computer, then sent that info out to other employees.
The suit states hard copies were also made and left in patrol cars.
What’s being sought from G4S is not only monetary compensation, but also credit monitoring to ensure their identities are secure.
“What would somebody pay for over 60, what I will call clean Social Security numbers? Social Security numbers of someone who is gainfully employed, working for a security company. I mean, that’s a treasure trove for anybody that wanted to go get credit in someone’s name, even apply for a passport," said Tate Law Group Attorney, Abda Quillian.
The defendant, G4S Secure Solutions, has 30 days to respond to the suit, then the discovery phase will begin.
We’ve reached out to the company for comment, and when we hear back, we’ll be sure to update you.
