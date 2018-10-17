Stacey Abrams hosts early vote rally at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The biggest race in Georgia this coming November is, of course, the race for governor.
That race is heating up in the Hostess City. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico, and local leaders hosted several “early vote rallies” across the Southeast on Tuesday. One of those was held at the Gazebo at Savannah State University.
“We know if we can get young people to vote, voters who don’t normally show up to vote in midterms, that’s our path to victory,” Abrams said. “There’s no better place to do that than Chatham County, than Savannah State University. What we saw in this crowd is a crowd that looks like Georgia - a diverse group with a common interest in Georgia.”
Abrams, the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, is the first black female gubernatorial candidate from a major party in the United States.
In Georgia, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 and includes at least one Saturday statewide.
